BRIEF-Stada Q1 core profit jumps 18 pct
* Continued good sales growth in generics (+6 percent) and further margin improvement
Oct 5 Shield Therapeutics Plc (IPO-SHIE.L)
* Shield Therapeutics postpones its initial public offering due to unfavourable market conditions
* Recent increase in volatility currently does not allow co to launch IPO and achieve smooth transition to public markets
* FDA GRANTS FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR CELYAD'S ISCHEMIC HEART FAILURE THERAPY, C-CURE