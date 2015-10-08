Oct 8 Swedish Deputy Central Bank Governor Henry Ohlsson in presentation material:

* Says low interest rates can lead to exaggerated risk-taking, the risks associated with household debt and the housing market.

* Monetary policy is having an effect, there has been an upward trend in inflation since last year.

* Monetary policy needs to remain expansionary for inflation to continue to rise towards the target.

* If inflation becomes lower than in other countries, this could lead to the crown exchange rate strengthening in the long term. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)