BRIEF-Hurriyet Gazetecilik Q1 net loss widens to 19.5 million lira
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 131.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 138.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
Oct 27 Hexagon CEO Ola Rollen in conference call with reporters:
* Says seeing acceleration in Chinese manufacturing industry but slowdown in the U.S.
* Says slowdown in U.S. very much linked to construction equipment, the likes of Caterpillar and Deere
* Says have reached some form of bottom in China and are seeing manufacturing there reviving
* Says don't see rapid growth in China, but the worst is likely to be over
* Says demand trends so far in Q4 in line with Q3
* Says looking pretty good on the acquisition side, more reasonable multiples now
* Says has war chest for possible acquisitions of roughly 2 billion eur Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 131.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 138.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
ZURICH, May 8 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday: