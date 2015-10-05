UPDATE 1-German Sun King's SolarWorld to file for insolvency
* Shares in Frankfurt-listed shares down 82 pct (Recasts, adds context, comment from CEO and founder)
Oct 5 Max Petroleum Plc
* As a result of uncertainty surrounding Max petroleum's financial position, company's ordinary shares have been suspended from trading on AIM since 2 March 2015
* Company's ordinary shares to trading on AIM will be cancelled, pursuant to AIM Rule 41, with effect from 07:00 on 6 October 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 10 Germany's Solarworld has filed for insolvency proceedings, defeated by Chinese competition which has flooded the market with cheap solar panels.