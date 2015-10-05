BRIEF-Bank Ochrony Srodowiska Q1 net result turns to profit of 20.0 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 20.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 12.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Oct 5 Industrivarden AB
* Says net asset value on September 30, 2015, was SEK 159/share
* Says earnings per share for the first nine months of the year were SEK 6.15 (7.54) Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
May 11 Mediterranean and Gulf Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance Co: