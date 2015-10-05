BRIEF-Bank Ochrony Srodowiska Q1 net result turns to profit of 20.0 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 20.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 12.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Oct 5 Dios Fastigheter AB :
* Doubles its property portfolio in Skellefteå
* Acquires five properties totalling 51,000 square meters in central Skellefteå
* Aquisition takes the form of company acquisition
* Underlying property value is 653 million Swedish crowns ($78.62 million)
* Properties will be transferred on Dec. 1, 2015
* Says Sellers are Skellefteå Kommun, Fastighets AB Polaris and Skellefteå Kraft
