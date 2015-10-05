BRIEF-Sygnis Q1 net loss increases to EUR 1.2 million
* SYGNIS AG REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2017
Oct 5 Mediclinic International Ltd :
* Has entered into discussions which may have a material impact on its share price
* Mediclinic shareholders are therefore advised to exercise caution when dealing in their mediclinic securities, until a further announcement is made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* SYGNIS AG REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2017
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 400,421 dinars versus loss of 265,879 dinars year ago