BRIEF-Softfront Holdings sells unit Fudemame to Sourcenext
* Says co completes sale of 100 percent stake in unit Fudemame Co Ltd to Sourcenext Corp as planned, on May 11
Oct 5 Beko Holding AG :
* Says Beko Beteiligungsvervaltung OG (BEKO OG) requires transfer of shares held by minority shareholders to principal shareholder against adequate cash compensation
* At the time of decision on exclusion of minority shareholders, BEKO OG will hold more than 90 pct of voting share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will sell the hard disk drive (HDD) sales related business to Satori Electric Co Ltd