Oct 5 Beko Holding AG :

* Says Beko Beteiligungsvervaltung OG (BEKO OG) requires transfer of shares held by minority shareholders to principal shareholder against adequate cash compensation

* At the time of decision on exclusion of minority shareholders, BEKO OG will hold more than 90 pct of voting share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)