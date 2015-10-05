Oct 5 Nestle SA

* Says in talks with r&r to create ice cream joint venture in selected geographies

* Says in advanced discussions to set up new joint venture covering ice cream based mainly in Europe and Africa

* Says will contribute its ice cream businesses in Europe, Egypt, the Philippines, brazil and Argentina to the new joint venture

* Says will also transfer its European frozen food businesses, excluding pizza

* Says new arrangements would be implemented in the course of 2016, pending regulatory approvals and successful conclusion of talks

* Says each partner would own equal share of new joint venture which would operate in more than 20 countries and employ more than 10,000

* Says board of joint venture would be chaired by Luis Cantarell, nestle executive vice president Europe, middle east and north Africa