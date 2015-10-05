Oct 5 Nestle SA
* Says in talks with r&r to create ice cream joint venture
in selected geographies
* Says in advanced discussions to set up new joint venture
covering ice cream based mainly in Europe and Africa
* Says will contribute its ice cream businesses in Europe,
Egypt, the Philippines, brazil and Argentina to the new joint
venture
* Says will also transfer its European frozen food
businesses, excluding pizza
* Says new arrangements would be implemented in the course
of 2016, pending regulatory approvals and successful conclusion
of talks
* Says each partner would own equal share of new joint
venture which would operate in more than 20 countries and employ
more than 10,000
* Says board of joint venture would be chaired by Luis
Cantarell, nestle executive vice president Europe, middle east
and north Africa
Source text for Eikon: [here
]
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)