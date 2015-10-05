Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 11
ZURICH, May 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,106 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Oct 5 Bilia
* Says raises the financial goals
* Says in the light of that the operation in Denmark has been sold, the board of directors has decided to raise the financial goals
* Says operating margin is raised from minimum 2.2 pct to minimum 2.5 pct
* Says return on equity is raised from minimum 15 pct to minimum 18 pct
* Says return on capital employed is raised from minimum 14 pct to minimum 17 pct
* Says the new financial goals are measured over a business cycle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* REVENUE FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017 INCREASED BY 6.9 PERCENT TO EUR 3.6 BILLION