Oct 5 DNB :

* Says will record a positive effect of basis swaps connected to funding of approximately NOK 933 million ($111.08 million)in Q3 2015

* There was a positive effect of basis swaps of NOK 449 million in the same quarter a year ago

* Basis swaps are derivative contracts entered into in connection with long-term funding in international capital markets where the relevant currency is converted to Norwegian kroner. These swaps are hedging instruments, and over the lifetime of the derivatives the mark-to-market adjustments will have zero effect

* The positive basis swap effect in the third quarter will be partly offset by negative effects from increased credit spreads and increased credit costs on derivatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3994 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)