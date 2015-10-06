BRIEF-RTW Investments reports 5 pct passive stake in Corium International
* RTW Investments Lp reports a 5 percent passive stake in Corium International Inc as of May 1 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pPwVd3) Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Mediclinic International Ltd
* Confirms that discussions are taking place regarding possible combination of Mediclinic and Al Noor
* Can be no certainty at this stage that discussions will lead to any agreement concerning possible combination or as to timing or terms of any such agreement
* Possible combination, if implemented, would create leading provider in attractive uae private healthcare market
* Possible combination, if completed, would be implemented through issue of new Al Noor shares to shareholders of Mediclinic and may be classified as a reverse takeover of Al Noor by Mediclinic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp's treatment for fatal neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), marking the first such U.S. regulatory approval in more than two decades.