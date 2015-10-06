BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
Oct 6 Compagnie Industrielle et Financiere d'Ingenierie Ingenico SA :
* Ingenico Group appoints Pierre-Antoine Vacheron EVP ePayments and Nathalie Lomon chief financial officer Source text: bit.ly/1OUDwLS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT