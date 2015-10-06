BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
Oct 6 Teo LT AB :
* Says Teo acquires mobile operator Omnitel from its current shareholder Teliasonera
* Says Teo will acquire Omnitel for 220 million euros ($245.98 million) on a cash and debt free basis
* Says Teo will use external financing for acquisition of shares
* Says Teliasonera's ownership in Teo will remain at 88.15 percent following transaction Source text - bit.ly/1L3DwmA
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT