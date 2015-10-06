Oct 6 Clavister Holding AB :

* Signs distribution agreement with Canon IT Solutions, a subsidiary of Canon Marketing Japan group

* Says Canon has secured an initial low seven-digit Swedish crowns order for Clavister solutions, with further significant orders anticipated

* Says it is expected that Clavister products will be introduced in Japan by Canon in Q4 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)