BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
Oct 6 Clavister Holding AB :
* Signs distribution agreement with Canon IT Solutions, a subsidiary of Canon Marketing Japan group
* Says Canon has secured an initial low seven-digit Swedish crowns order for Clavister solutions, with further significant orders anticipated
* Says it is expected that Clavister products will be introduced in Japan by Canon in Q4 2015
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT