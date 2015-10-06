BRIEF-RTW Investments reports 5 pct passive stake in Corium International
* RTW Investments Lp reports a 5 percent passive stake in Corium International Inc as of May 1 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pPwVd3) Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Feelgood Svenska publ AB :
* Acquires Företagshälsan in Gävle
* Acquisition will be carried out on Jan. 1, 2016
* Company in Gävle generates revenue of about 7 million Swedish crowns ($840,000) per year
* Transaction will have a form of asset acquisition and therefore will have a marginal effect on Feelgood's balance and income statement
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.3293 Swedish crowns)
May 5 The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp's treatment for fatal neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), marking the first such U.S. regulatory approval in more than two decades.