BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
Oct 6 Astellia SA :
* H1 EBITDA is loss of 5.3 million euros ($5.9 million) versus loss of 2.5 million euros a year ago
* H1 consolidated net loss 8.4 million euros versus loss of 5.0 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1M9igAi
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8944 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT