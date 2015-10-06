BRIEF-RTW Investments reports 5 pct passive stake in Corium International
* RTW Investments Lp reports a 5 percent passive stake in Corium International Inc as of May 1 - SEC filing
Oct 6 BTG Plc :
* Strong first half performances from interventional oncology and ekos products have been supplemented by a full six months of revenues from pneumrx
* Continue to seek to secure wider European reimbursement for pneumrx coils and look forward to data from renew study in us around end of 2015 - CEO
* Currently anticipate that full year group revenue will be in lower half of our guidance range of 410 mln stg to 440 mln stg (at an exchange rate of £1:$1.61)
May 5 The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp's treatment for fatal neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), marking the first such U.S. regulatory approval in more than two decades.