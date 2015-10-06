BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
Oct 6 Utv Media Plc
* UTV Media announces receipt of CMA approval to sale of Juice FM
* Clearance has been received from UK Competition and Markets Authority
* Completion will take place on Thursday 8 October 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT