Oct 21 Access Bank Plc :

* Says net interest income for nine months ended Sept. 30, 2015, of 75.90 billion naira versus 75.95 billion naira last year

* Profit before tax for nine months ended Sept. 30 of 60.37 billion naira versus 41.75 billion naira last year