Oct 5 EOS Imaging SA :

* Launches a private placement of about 8 million euros ($8.94 million)

* Says funds will be used by EOS Imaging to seize new growth opportunities

* Operation amounts to about 8 million euros, within limit of 10 percent of share capital, i.e. a maximum of 1,789,909 new shares to be issued