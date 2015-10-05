BRIEF-Stada Q1 core profit jumps 18 pct
* Continued good sales growth in generics (+6 percent) and further margin improvement
Oct 5 EOS Imaging SA :
* Launches a private placement of about 8 million euros ($8.94 million)
* Says funds will be used by EOS Imaging to seize new growth opportunities
* Operation amounts to about 8 million euros, within limit of 10 percent of share capital, i.e. a maximum of 1,789,909 new shares to be issued
* FDA GRANTS FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR CELYAD'S ISCHEMIC HEART FAILURE THERAPY, C-CURE