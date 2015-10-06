BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
Oct 6 Inside Secure SA :
* Inside Secure and EZchip partner to provide breed internet data security for cloud computing, digital video, and advanced networking applications
* Jointly developed solution to deliver high-performance IPsec security at over 30Gbps
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT