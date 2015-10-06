BRIEF-Bluecart raises $10.1 mln in equity financing
* Bluecart Inc files to say it raised $10.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8qzbQ)
Oct 6 Skistar AB
* Q4 net sales SEK 84 million (88)
* Proposes dividend of 4:00 SEK/share (2:50)
* Q4 net result -122 million SEK (-126)
* Says booking status ahead of 2015/2016 season is 12 pct higher compared with the same time last year Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* AGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS INC. ANNOUNCES ANTICIPATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER 1 2017