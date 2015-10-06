Oct 6 Skistar AB

* Q4 net sales SEK 84 million (88)

* Proposes dividend of 4:00 SEK/share (2:50)

* Q4 net result -122 million SEK (-126)

* Says booking status ahead of 2015/2016 season is 12 pct higher compared with the same time last year Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)