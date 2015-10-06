BRIEF-RTW Investments reports 5 pct passive stake in Corium International
RTW Investments Lp reports a 5 percent passive stake in Corium International Inc as of May 1 - SEC filing
Oct 6 Innate Pharma SA :
Announces the opening of the Phase I/II trial of IPH2201, a first-in-class NKG2A checkpoint inhibitor, tested in combination with ibrutinib in patients with relapsed or refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)
Says trial, which will include up to 45 patients, is multicentric and will be performed in the United States
May 5 The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp's treatment for fatal neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), marking the first such U.S. regulatory approval in more than two decades.