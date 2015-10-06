Oct 6 Melrose Industries Plc
* Announcement of circular and prospectus
* Proposed introduction of a new holding company and 2
billion stg to 2.5 billion stg return of capital
* Intention to implement a corporate reorganisation in order
to efficiently and promptly return proceeds of disposal of
Elster Group ( "disposal") to shareholders
* Corporate reorganisation follows a similar process to one
implemented in 2012
* Return of 2.3 times equity investment and 33 percent
equity IRR within three years since Melrose Group acquired
Elster Group for 1.8 billion stg in August 2012
* Board intends to return between 2 billion stg to 2.5
billion stg of sale proceeds to shareholders
