Oct 6 Vivendi SA :

* Says it became Telecom Italia SpA's largest shareholder on June 24, 2015 with 14.9 percent of its ordinary shares

* Participation results from a share exchange as part of its exit from the Brazilian telecoms operator GVT for the equivalent of 8.24 percent of Telecom Italia's ordinary shares, and from the purchase of shares on the market for 6.66 percent

* Total acquisition price in the consolidated accounts is 3.054 billion euros ($3.41 billion) or about 1.14 euros per ordinary share See also: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8944 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)