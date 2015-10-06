BRIEF-RTW Investments reports 5 pct passive stake in Corium International
* RTW Investments Lp reports a 5 percent passive stake in Corium International Inc as of May 1 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pPwVd3)
Oct 6 Doxa AB :
* Signs credit limit of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.20 million), of which 5 million are available during the autumn
* Has carried out directed share issue of 3 million shares at 2.0 crowns per share, for which the company receives proceeds of 6 million crowns Source text: bit.ly/1LdOHIE
($1 = 8.3277 Swedish crowns)
May 5 The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp's treatment for fatal neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), marking the first such U.S. regulatory approval in more than two decades.