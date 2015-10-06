BRIEF-RTW Investments reports 5 pct passive stake in Corium International
* RTW Investments Lp reports a 5 percent passive stake in Corium International Inc as of May 1 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pPwVd3) Further company coverage:
Oct 6 EOS Imaging SA :
* Raises 8.7 million euros ($9.7 million) in a private placement
* Company has placed 1,789,909 new shares at a nominal value of 0.01 euro, for a price of 4.85 euros each
* Bpifrance has subscribed to offering for an amount of about 2.1 million euros, increasing its holding to 9.1 percent of share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp's treatment for fatal neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), marking the first such U.S. regulatory approval in more than two decades.