BRIEF-RTW Investments reports 5 pct passive stake in Corium International
* RTW Investments Lp reports a 5 percent passive stake in Corium International Inc as of May 1 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pPwVd3) Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Biotest AG :
* Biotest reaches next milestone in clinical development of its monoclonal antibody BT-063 by starting clinical phase IIa trial in indication systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp's treatment for fatal neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), marking the first such U.S. regulatory approval in more than two decades.