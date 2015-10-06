BRIEF-RTW Investments reports 5 pct passive stake in Corium International
* RTW Investments Lp reports a 5 percent passive stake in Corium International Inc as of May 1 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pPwVd3) Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Heijmans NV :
* Heijmans and Patrizia to develop 600 homes in The Hague
* Value of this agreement is at least 80 million euros ($89.8 million)
* Project realisation is scheduled to start at end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8908 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fidelity Southern Corp files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8z3Qh) Further company coverage: