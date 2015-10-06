BRIEF-RTW Investments reports 5 pct passive stake in Corium International
* RTW Investments Lp reports a 5 percent passive stake in Corium International Inc as of May 1 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pPwVd3)
Oct 6 (Reuters) -
* Mosenergo may pay a dividend of 20-25 pct from 2015 net profit, OGK-2 may pay dividend about 10 pct from 2015 profit, head of Gazprom energoholding told journalists Source text for Eikon:
(Reported by Denis Pinchuk, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fidelity Southern Corp files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8z3Qh)