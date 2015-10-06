BRIEF-Bluecart raises $10.1 mln in equity financing
* Bluecart Inc files to say it raised $10.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8qzbQ)
Oct 6 Banca Generali SpA :
* Reports total net inflows in September at 222 million euros ($250.04 million)
* Reports total net inflows in September at 222 million euros ($250.04 million)
May 5 Home Capital Group Inc on Friday named Alan Hibben to its board, replacing Gerald Soloway, one of the founders of the mortgage lending company, who announced last month he planned to retire.