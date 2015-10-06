BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
Oct 6 Cap Gemini SA :
* Group reiterates its outlook for year, as set in H1 2015 publication
* Ashok Vemuri, CEO of Igate, leaves Capgemini
* Acquisition of Igate by Capgemini is effective since July 1
* Integration of Igate is progressing as planned
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT