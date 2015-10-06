Oct 6 Cap Gemini SA :

* Group reiterates its outlook for year, as set in H1 2015 publication

* Ashok Vemuri, CEO of Igate, leaves Capgemini

* Acquisition of Igate by Capgemini is effective since July 1

* Integration of Igate is progressing as planned

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)