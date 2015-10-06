BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
Oct 6 Obducat AB :
* Receives order from Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) in Korea
* Order value amounts to 3.3 million Swedish crowns ($396,796.77)
* Says EITRE system is planned to be delivered to DGIST Institute during January 2016 Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.3166 Swedish crowns)
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT