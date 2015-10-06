Oct 6 YOC AG :

* Realises earn-out of around 0.2 million euros ($224,200) from sale of Belboon GmbH

* Announces agreement with buyer of YOC Group's former affiliate marketing segment on variable purchase price component from sale in financial year 2014