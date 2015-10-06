BRIEF-RTW Investments reports 5 pct passive stake in Corium International
* RTW Investments Lp reports a 5 percent passive stake in Corium International Inc as of May 1 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pPwVd3) Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :
* Says the recruitment of patients with ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome) for Serendex's phase II clinical trial - GI HOPE - will commence November
* The trial is expected to span a period of two years Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* RTW Investments Lp reports a 5 percent passive stake in Corium International Inc as of May 1 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pPwVd3) Further company coverage:
May 5 The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp's treatment for fatal neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), marking the first such U.S. regulatory approval in more than two decades.