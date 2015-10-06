BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
Oct 6 Examobile SA :
* In 3 quarters of 2015 total number of advertisements display in company's applications exceeded 218.9 million
* At end of Sept. 2015 company had over 230 games and applications in its portfolio
* Total number of unique installations of company's applications on mobile devices at end of Sept. 2015 at over 20.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT