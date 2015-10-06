BRIEF-RTW Investments reports 5 pct passive stake in Corium International
* RTW Investments Lp reports a 5 percent passive stake in Corium International Inc as of May 1 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pPwVd3) Further company coverage:
Oct 6 (Reuters) -
* OGK-2 may place 10 billion roubles ($154.32 million) bonds in 2-3 weeks, Mosenergo may place 10 billion roubles bonds in the end of 2015- beginning of 2016, finance director of Gazprom energoholding told journalists Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.8000 roubles) (Reported by Denis Pinchuk and Elena Orekhova, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)
* RTW Investments Lp reports a 5 percent passive stake in Corium International Inc as of May 1 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pPwVd3) Further company coverage:
* Fidelity Southern Corp files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8z3Qh) Further company coverage: