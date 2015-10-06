Oct 6 (Reuters) -

* OGK-2 may place 10 billion roubles ($154.32 million) bonds in 2-3 weeks, Mosenergo may place 10 billion roubles bonds in the end of 2015- beginning of 2016, finance director of Gazprom energoholding told journalists Source text for Eikon:

