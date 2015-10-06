BRIEF-Venator Materials files for IPO of up to $100 million
* Venator Materials Plc files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing
Oct 6 Vaisala Oyj :
* Says has signed a multi-year contract with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to deliver and manage a statewide Road Weather Information Network
* Contract, worth $5 million, is for five years with an option for extension by two years until end of 2022 Source text: bit.ly/1Z71pn2
* Royalty North announces increase to private placement financing and closing of first tranche, closing of transaction with Sunsystem Technology and entering into credit agreement