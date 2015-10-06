BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
Oct 6 TEO LT AB :
* Says considers all possible ways of use of the land lot at 21a Lvovo str. in Vilnius including the disposal of the shares of UAB Verslo Investicijos, which holds the land lot Source text for Eikon:
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT