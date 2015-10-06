BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
Oct 6 Alcatel-Lucent :
* Alcatel-Lucent to retain undersea cables unit as wholly-owned subsidiary
* Retaining Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks (ASN) has no impact on Alcatel-Lucent's intention to complete its proposed combination with Nokia
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT