Oct 6 Icade SA :

* Signed two new leases in the EQHO tower, 3,717 sqm with the laboratory Celgene, on 14th and 13th floors, and 1,858 sqm with Mersen on the 12th floor

* These new signatures raise the occupation rate of EQHO at about 88 pct