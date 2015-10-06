Oct 6 Theraclion Sa :

* H1 operating loss 3.4 million euros ($3.83 million) versus loss of 2.4 million euros previous year

* H1 net loss 3.2 million euros versus loss of 2.3 million euros year ago

* H1 revenue 38,000 euros versus 438,000 euros year ago

* As of Aug. 31, 2015, Theraclion had 4.7 million euros in cash (compared with 4.7 million euros as of June 30 and 4.3 million euros as of Dec. 31, 2014) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8874 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)