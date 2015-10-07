BRIEF-Say Reklamcilik wins tender worth 1.1 million lira
* WINS TENDER WORTH 1.1 MILLION LIRA FOR PRODUCTION OF CORPORATE IDENTITY PRODUCTS FROM SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS Source text for Eikon:
Oct 7 Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd
* Altron's revenue for period decreased by 7 pct to R13.3 billion
* Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased by 69 pct to R241 million
* Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended Aug. 31, 2015 declined to a loss of 64 cents from profit of 72 cents posted in prior corresponding period
* Basic earnings per share (EPS) reduced to a loss of 151 cents versus profit of 58 cents reported in prior corresponding period
* Loss from discontinued operations of R378 million compared to a loss of R34 million in previous corresponding period
* Has identified certain material assets, particularly in group's manufacturing operations, where equity partnerships with global industry players, outright disposal or closure is being considered
* Group's three head offices will be consolidated into one by year-end
* Proceeds from sale of aforementioned assets as well as altech autopage subscribers will be applied towards reducing group's borrowings
* For remainder of year, conditions are expected to remain challenging Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)
