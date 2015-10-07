Oct 7 Petrogrand AB :
* Petrogrand and Shelton Petroleum to enter into a business combination
* Parties to form a combined and enlarged oil group with Russian oil assets exclusively
* Shelton Petroleum to issue 17.5 mln B shares for a contribution by Petrogrand of (I) its
49 pct ownership in its oil assets in Komi and (II) $4 million of cash
* Combined license portfolio will consist of Shelton Petroleum's assets in Bashkiria and
Petrogrand's assets in Komi
* Shelton Petroleum's oil assets in Ukraine will be spun-off to existing shareholders and
will not be part of the new joint entity
* Björn Lindström shall be appointed chairman of the board and Dmitry Zubatyuk shall be
appointed CEO of Shelton Petroleum
* Petrogrand plans to shift its focus to new business ventures within real estate
* Petrogrand is planning to change its name and enter into real estate business with cash
generating operations in Moscow and Stockholm
