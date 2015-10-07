BRIEF-Micron Solutions qtrly loss per share $0.08
* Micron Solutions Inc - qtrly net sales $ 5.3 million versus $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 7 Probiodrug AG :
* Signs agreement with Rentschler for manufacture of its pGlu-Abeta targeting antibody PBD-C06
* Contract with German based biopharma manufacturer for clinical trials in patients with Alzheimer's disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Micron Solutions Inc - qtrly net sales $ 5.3 million versus $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 11 Investors stampeded into U.S.-based stock funds that invest in Europe, plowing $1.7 billion into the funds in the most recent week, Lipper data showed on Thursday.