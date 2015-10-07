Oct 7 Heineken NV :
* Heineken realigns ownership interests in Jamaica,
Malaysia, Singapore and Ghana
* Taken control of Desnoes & Geddes (D&G) by acquiring
Diageo PLC's 57.9 pct shareholding in this company
* Heineken will in due course make a mandatory offer for all
shares of D&G not already owned by Heineken
* Offer represents 26.7 pct of issued share capital of D&G,
and implies a maximum total consideration of c. $194 million
* Now has full ownership of GAPL Pte Ltd (GAPL), having
acquired Diageo's shareholding, which was slightly lower than 50
pct
* Sold its 20 pct ownership stake in Guinness Ghana
Breweries Limited (GGBL) to Diageo
* Heineken and Diageo have entered into licensing agreements
for each other's brands currently in respective portfolios in
Jamaica and Ghana
* Following today's acquisition of Diageo's share of
business Heineken has increased its stake in D&G to 73.3 pct
* Total net cash consideration payable by Heineken to Diageo
for transaction is $780.5 million
* Signs to get license to use Red Stripe and Dragon in US,
UK, Canada, previously held by Diageo
* Affiliates of Heineken will become new license holder for
Red Stripe and Dragon in these countries from Jan 1, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom:)