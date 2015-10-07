Oct 7 Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA :

* Anheuser-Busch Inbev proposes combination with SABMiller PLC

* Revised proposal that AB Inbev has made today is to acquire SABMiller for 42.15 pounds ($64.25) per share in cash

* Cash proposal represents a premium of approximately 44 pct to SABMiller's closing share price of 29.34 pounds on Sept 14, 2015

* AB Inbev believes that the revised cash proposal of 42.15 pounds per share is at a level that the board of SABMiller should recommend

