BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT qtrly FFO $0.244 per unit
May 11 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
Oct 7 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* Launches call for inputs on competition in mortgage sector
* Call for inputs provides an opportunity for interested parties to help FCA identify potential areas where competition may not be working well and could be improved
* Call for inputs will close on Dec. 18, 2015
* Outline of responses received and confirmation of whether they intend to take any further action will be set out in statement, to be published in Q1 2016 (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
May 11 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
(Repeats with no changes to headline or text.) Wellington, May 12 The pace of New Zealand house price growth slowed in April, rising 0.9 percent, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Friday. The REINZ said prices in the country's biggest city, Auckland, had fallen 2.1 percent, an encouraging trend for the central bank which had warned the red-hot Auckland housing market was a financial stability risk. Nationally, prices rose 10.4 percent from the same