Oct 7 Rolls-royce Plc
* Rolls-Royce Plc issues US bonds
* Notes will be issued by Rolls-Royce Plc and guaranteed by
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc
* Issue is scheduled to close on October 14, 2015, subject
to customary conditions
* Successfully priced a U.S. Dollar-Denominated issue of
notes raising gross proceeds of approximately $1,498,740,000
* Transaction consists of $500,000,000 aggregate principal
amount of 2.375 pct notes due 2020
* Royce - also consists of $1,000,000,000 aggregate
principal amount of 3.625 pct notes due 2025 and is debut
issuance for Rolls-Royce Group in this market
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: [RROYC.UL RR.L]